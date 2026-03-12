Maiden U15 Girls Colts League Kicks Off In Cape Coast

A moment before the league kick off

The first-ever edition of the U15 Girls Colts League has officially kicked off in Cape Coast, marking a significant milestone in the development of girls’ grassroots football in the region.

The league is a new initiative introduced by the Ghana Football Association as part of its broader women’s football development agenda.

The competition forms part of the association’s Women’s Football Strategy aimed at identifying and nurturing young female football talents across the country.

The Central Region launched its edition of the competition on March 6, 2026, with eight clubs participating in the historic inaugural season.

The teams competing in the league include Windy Professionals Ladies FC, Kesewa Ladies, Mfantseman Royal Ladies, Ali Royals, Socrates Maidens, Mahuja Ladies, Kiismart Royal Ladies and Sea Lions FC.

To ensure a smooth start to the competition, the Central Regional Football Association provided all participating clubs with jerseys and footballs. The initiative is intended to create an enabling environment for the young players to develop their abilities while competing within a structured league system.

The introduction of the U15 Girls Colts League represents another step in the GFA’s efforts to expand opportunities for girls in football while strengthening the foundation of the women’s game at the grassroots level.

With the competition now underway, stakeholders believe the league will help uncover and develop the next generation of female football stars from the region and beyond.

BY Wletsu Ransford