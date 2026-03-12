‘Adamus Operations Being Disrupted’

Jonas Kabutey (middle) addressing the media

A youth group in the Nzema area of the Western Region by name ‘Concerned Youth of Nzema’ have condemned the alleged unlawful entry of some residents into the operational area of the Adamus Resources Limited.

“We have been informed of an incident in which a group of youth from Salman in the Ellembelle District entered the premises of Adamus without authorization.

“We wish to state clearly and unequivocally that such actions are unlawful and unacceptable. Trespassing on the company’s property does not represent the values and principles of the youth and the good people of Nzema,” the group noted.

Addressing a press conference, President of the group, Jonas Kabutey, noted that trespassing on the company’s property and disrupting its operations violate the law and threatens job creation, investments, and the development efforts that could benefit the wider community.

He urged security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable in accordance with the laws of the country.

He indicated that the group acknowledges that there may be some concerns relating to employment, compensation, or community-company relations, “but we strongly believe that dialogue and lawful engagement remain the only appropriate channels for resolving grievances.”

He thus appealed to the Management of Adamus Resources Limited to continue engaging the community leadership in constructive dialogue to address concerns and strengthen relations.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi