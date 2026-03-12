Jordan Ayew Backs Black Stars Core Ahead Of World Cup

Jordan Ayew

Black Stars Captain Jordan Ayew has thrown his support behind the current Ghana national football team squad, expressing confidence that the players who secured qualification can deliver at the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be hosted in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L of the tournament alongside England national football team, Panama national football team and Croatia national football team.

Speaking in an interview, Ayew praised the effort of the players who steered the team through the qualifiers.

The Black Stars finished strongly, recording five wins and a draw in their final six matches to book their place at the global showpiece.

According to the captain, the performances during the qualifying campaign show the squad has the quality needed to compete without major additions.

“I think the players who played during the qualifiers have done extremely well. I don’t think we need any additions,” Ayew said.

“We have a good team and, as time goes on, we are improving. We haven’t had much time to train together, but the unity is getting better and everything is improving.”

The forward, however, acknowledged that decisions on squad selection ultimately rest with the technical team, stressing that any player brought into the fold must be ready to contribute fully.

“I don’t think this is the right time to make changes. But on the technical side, the coach will know whom to add or select. Whoever is added must be ready to give their all and put on a show,” he added.

Ghana will begin their World Cup campaign against Panama in Toronto before facing England and Croatia in the remaining group fixtures.

BY Wletsu Ransford