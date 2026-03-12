Panama Coach Eager For World Cup Test Against Ghana, Others

Panama Head Coach Thomas Christiansen

Thomas Christiansen says he is looking forward to testing his side against some of the world’s top teams after Panama national football team were drawn in a challenging group at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Panama secured qualification for only their second appearance at the global tournament and will compete in Group H alongside the Ghana national football team, England national football team and Croatia national football team. The tournament will be staged across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Christiansen, the longest-serving coach in Panama’s history, believes his side has grown in confidence and competitiveness in recent years and is ready to measure itself against elite opposition.

Speaking in an interview with FIFA, the coach described the group as a tough but exciting challenge.

“I’m trying to look at it as an ‘interesting’ group,” he said with a laugh. “Over the last five years we’ve managed to hold our own against the big boys and we’re no longer outclassed by Canada, Mexico and the USA.”

While acknowledging that Panama have not yet beaten Mexico during his tenure, Christiansen insisted the team has shown it can compete with top nations, pointing to several victories over the United States.

“We’ve come out on top against the USA several times, and we’d like to replicate that success against Ghana, Croatia and England,” he said.

Christiansen added that Panama are aiming to move beyond simply celebrating small achievements at major tournaments.

“Scoring a consolation goal should no longer be a reason for Panamanians to celebrate. It’s time for us to up our game.”

Panama will open their World Cup campaign against Ghana before facing Croatia and England in their remaining group matches.