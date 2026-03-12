Rousey Wants To ‘Rewrite Ending’ And Take On UFC

Ronda Rousey (L) faces off with Carano (R)

Ronda Rousey says she wants to “rewrite her ending” in her first MMA bout in ten years against Gina Carano on 16 May.

Carano and Rousey met at a news conference in Los Angeles for the first time before their featherweight bout at the Intuit Dome.

Rousey, 39, held court, slamming the modern UFC, praising its president, Dana White and her opponent, before hitting back at claims her encounter with Carano is a “charity” fight.

“The way things ended [in MMA] was really heartbreaking for me,” said Rousey, who was knocked out in her final two UFC fights.

“[Carano] inspired me to pick myself up and to go after the fight I always wanted. This is the biggest fight in MMA right now. “This isn’t a charity card or nostalgia card, this is the biggest fight in the world.

This is fate for us.”

It’s been 10 years since Rousey fought in an MMA bout in the UFC, while 43- year-old Carano is even further removed by 17 years. Both American fighters will undergo extra concussion tests with Rousey acknowledging she was forced to retire from her UFC career because of repeated concussions.

It has led to criticism of the contest, which will take place under Jake Paul’s promotional outfit MVP, but Rousey pushed those concerns aside as she settled seamlessly back into the persona that made her one of the biggest female athletes on the planet and fired women’s MMA into the mainstream for the first time.

Rousey, who won and finished 12 of her 14 professional fights, waxed lyrical about her opponent’s impact on her as a young fighter, before Carano repaid the compliments.

After the news conference the pair faced off, with Rousey sporting her vintage glare which was greeted by a smile from Carano.

“Obviously the motivationto fight is Ronda asked me. She’s quite the charmer,” said Carano.

“Other jobs came up like this but nothing is as important as this. To share the moment with her, we get to live once and this makes me feel so alive and super grateful for the opportunity.”

BBC