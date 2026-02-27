2026 SONA: Health Workers Should Accept Posting to Underserved Areas – Mahama Appeals

President John Dramani Mahama has made an urgent appeal to medical professionals to accept postings to rural areas.

He has also assured of incentive provisions to encourage health workers to accept such rural postings.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address 2026, he stated, “Looking ahead, government will expand the recruitment exercise and take necessary action to add more health workers onto the payrolls. We will also correct the ill-distribution of health workers through targeted incentives to health workers who agree to work in underserved communities.

Let me use this opportunity to appeal to our gallant health workers to accept postings to these areas, see it as a call to national duty, while we work to ensure that they have an enabling environment to work.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke