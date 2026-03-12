Woman Robbed At Knifepoint

The kitchen knife used for the robbery

A WOMAN at Bremang in Kumasi has allegedly been robbed at knifepoint in her room by two male robbers, who made away with her money and mobile phone.

Sheila Amankwah, a resident of Bremang Sawmill, was assaulted by one of the robbers when she tried to struggle with them during the robbery at 1:30 a.m. on March 7, 2026.

The case was later reported at the Bremang Police Station.

“On 07/03/2026, at 0240 hours, Sheila Amankwah of Bremang Sawmill called at the station with a kitchen knife and reported that same day at about 0130 hours, she was sleeping in her room when two young men, who can be identified, broke into the room.

“That the two, one of whom was wielding a knife, searched her room and took her iPhone 11 mobile phone, valued GH¢4,000 as well as cash, the sum of GH¢8,000.

“That, in the ensuing event, she struggled with them and she was assaulted by one of them. However, as the struggle got intense, the alleged robbers fled, leaving behind the said knife,” a police report said.

According to the police, statement was obtained from the complainant after she reported the case, after which she was given a medical form to seek medical attention and report back to the police.

“Police Medical Report Form was issued to the complainant to attend hospital and report back to assist investigations. The exhibit kitchen knife is retained for necessary action,” the report indicated.

The police said they are not leaving any stone unturned in their resolve to arrest the culprits, adding that “Informants have been alerted to assist with information for the arrest of the culprits.”

FROM I.F Joe Awuah, Kumasi