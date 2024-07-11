Inspirational Gifty Making Impact With ‘Faithful God’

Inspirational Gifty

Ghanaian gospel musician, Gifty Nartey, known in the gospel music scene as Inspirational Gifty, is out with ‘Faithful God’- an inspirational song which admonishes Christians and non-Christians to praise God always and be thankful to Him at all times.

Inspirational Gifty, who has developed a strong passion for spreading the gospel of Christ through music, is one of the few upcoming gospel musicians working very hard to take Ghanaian gospel music to another level.

‘Faithful God’, which has easy lyrics, begins with a powerful instrumentation followed by a strong vocal delivery.

In the song, Inspirational Gifty delivers a masterpiece, with the aim of inspiring and motivating everyone that comes in contact with the song as well as proclaiming God’s majesty.

A skilled gospel musician with over a decade work experience, Gifty has explored a variety of genres in her songs. Her first album titled ‘Otease’, released in 2018, did tremendously well on the music market.

‘Faithful God’, which was released in 2023, is still making impact on the music scene. Currently, she is preparing to launch her new album in December this year.

As she continues her journey in music and ministry, Inspirational Gifty remains committed to spreading the gospel and touching lives through music.

“I believe it’s a calling to me to preach the gospel through music; it’s not like a choice,” she disclosed.

She revealed that, “Faithful God came through prayers when I was going through some challenges.”

Looking ahead to the future, she is hoping to be a big brand spreading the gospel across the globe. “I see myself to be big in the music industry; not just in Ghana but across the globe,” she added.