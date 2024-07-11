What's New

… Madrid To Present Him To 81k Fans

July 11, 2024

 

Real Madrid will present new star signing Kylian Mbappé at the Bernabéu on July 16, the club announced yesterday, adding that the France captain will wear the No. 9 shirt for Los Blancos.

Mbappé joined Madrid on a five-year deal this summer after his contract expired at Paris Saint-Germain, ending the LaLiga giants’ years-long pursuit of the player.

Madrid fans are expected to pack the 81,000 capacity Bernabéu for Mbappé’s unveiling, in what would be the club’s largest-scale player presentation since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

Mbappé’s France were eliminated by Spain in the Euro 2024 semifinals this week, after the forward suffered a broken nose in his first game of the tournament and scored just one goal in five appearances.

 

