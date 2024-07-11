‘My Euro 2024 Was A Failure’

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé conceded his Euro 2024 campaign had been a failure after France were eliminated on Tuesday, losing 2-1 in the semifinal to Spain at the Allianz Arena.

Mbappé set up Randal Kolo Muani to give France an early lead in Munich, but Spain responded through strikes from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo to set up a final against either England or the Netherlands in Berlin on Sunday.

The Real Madrid forward’s tournament ended with just one goal, a penalty against Poland in the group phase, in five appearances.

“My competition? It was difficult,” Mbappé told reporters. “It was a failure. We had the ambition to be European champions; I had the ambition to be European champion. We aren’t that, so it’s a failure.

“It’s football. We have to move on. It’s been a long year. I’m going to go on holiday and get some rest — that’ll do me a lot of good, and I’ll try and come back strongly.”

Mbappé’s tournament began in the worst possible way when he broke his nose in France’s opening game against Austria.

That forced him to miss the stalemate with the Netherlands, but he returned wearing a mask against Poland, Belgium and Portugal, although due to feeling uncomfortable with the face wear, he ditched it against Spain.

“Wearing a mask was not easy for him, it restricted his vision and was an inconvenience,” France coach Didier Deschamps explained in a news conference after the loss.

“There was a medical consultation with the staff and Kylian felt more at ease without the mask.”