Ghana’s Paris 2024 Olympic Quest In Doubt?

Ben Nunoo Mensah

The President of the Ghana Olympics Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah, has expressed concern about the readiness of Team Ghana ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Speaking on SportsXtra on Guide Radio 91.5 FM, Ben Nunoo said, “I think our 4X4 relay team is good, but I can’t promise Ghanaians of a medal. You know in sports anything can happen, we did well at the African Games but the African Games is not close to the Olympics, because the Olympics is an assembly of the best in the world. The Olympics is really difficult.

“If we’re able to do well and bring a medal home, that would be a plus for the individual athletes, but I can’t promise you of a medal in the Olympics, I can only say we’re going to do well.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics is slated for August this year, and Team Ghana will officially parade nine (9) contingents for the track and field events. The current African High Jumper, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah, would represent Ghana in the High Jump category while Abdul Rashid Samini participates in the men’s 200 meters competition.

The 4×100 meters men relay team will be represented by Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi, Isaac Botsio and Fuseini Ibrahim. Only two contingents will be competing for Ghana in both male and female swimming or aquatic competitions. In the male category, Harry Stacey will represent Ghana and, according to the 2024 world aquatic standings, Harry is the current highest-ranked male swimmer in Ghana. He secured a qualification with an entry time of 50.67 seconds at the Africa Aquatics Championships in Angola. In the female aquatic category, Joselle Mensah will be representing, and per the World aquatic table, Joselle is the current best-ranked female swimmer in Ghana. She also gained qualification to the Olympics during the 13th African Games with an entry time of 26.52 seconds.

Speaking about preparation and readiness, Ben Nunoo Mensah further stated on SportsXtra that Ghana Olympics is struggling to clear sports equipment at the port because government hasn’t given them the clearance yet.

“The situation has not changed, our equipment are still stacked at the port. We’ve purchased and shipped all the equipment, we’ve paid for the purchasing but we’re yet to clear them at the port, but I’m working hard with the authorities so that we can clear the equipment, and I can assure you that they will be cleared soon,” he said.

As the track and field events get underway in Paris from August 1-11, with the 100m event on Saturday, August 3, 2024, Ghanaians can only hope for the best.

Francis Agbetsise