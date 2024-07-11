Marseille Target Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah

Olympique Marseille are set to make a move for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah in the summer transfer window.

The English-born Ghanaian has struggled for consistent game time at the London club and could leave ahead of the start of the new season.

Nketiah made only ten starts in the Premier League last season and has fallen down the pecking order, with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Harvetz preferred over the English forward.

Marseille, who have been linked with another Englishman, Mason Greenwood, are monitoring Nketiah’s situation at Arsenal. According to reports, the club has initiated steps over a potential switch in the summer.

New manager Roberto De Zerbi, who spent the past two seasons in England with Brighton, is expected to play a huge role in convincing Nketiah to the Stade Velodrome.

Nketiah’s contract deal with the Gunners expires in the summer of 2027, and the striker could be allowed to leave on loan depending on the negotiation between the two clubs.

The 25-year-old has scored 19 goals in 116 appearances in the English topflight league.