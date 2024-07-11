Kwasi Aboagye Cautions Shatta Wale Over Dispute With Mom

Kwasi Aboagye, radio presenter and host of the entertainment review show on Peace FM, has advised dancehall artist Shatta Wale to be mindful of how he treats his parents amid an ongoing public dispute with his mother.

Shatta Wale’s mother has publicly accused her son of abandoning her and neglecting to provide support for nearly a decade, sparking significant concern and discourse among the public.

Addressing the situation on his show, Kwasi Aboagye urged the dancehall singer to refrain from dishonoring his parents, emphasizing the importance of mending their relationship.

He cited a Bible verse that underscores the significance of honoring one’s parents to ensure a long life.

“I have words of advice for Shatta Wale, and he must listen whether he likes it or not. This is because I have heard Shatta Wale on numerous occasions say that you cannot advise him if you are not richer than him,” Aboagye remarked.

“Well, I am richer than him, so I will advise him. I am older than him, more educated and knowledgeable, have more children than him, and take care of more people than him, so I have earned the right to advise him,” he added.

Aboagye stressed the critical nature of respecting and honoring parents, regardless of past grievances.

He quoted Ephesians 6:1-4 from the Bible, which highlights the blessings associated with honoring one’s parents.

“No matter what has happened between you and your mother, it is crucial to respect and honor your parents. The Bible in Ephesians 6 verse 1:4 talks about how honoring one’s parents can prolong our lives on earth,” Aboagye concluded.

Kwasi Aboagye’s comments have added depth to the ongoing discussion, urging Shatta Wale to reflect on his actions and prioritize familial respect and values.