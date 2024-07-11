What's New

Yul Edochie’s Ex-Wife, May, Joins Nollywood

July 11, 2024

 

May, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has made her debut in the Nigerian film industry.

She will be featured in actress Omoni Oboli’s upcoming thriller, “Wives On Strike 3: The Uprising.”

An elated May announced her new career venture on Instagram, sharing a promotional clip of the highly anticipated movie.

In her post, she expressed excitement about her role in the film and anticipation for its release.

“@omonioboli called and I answered. This is one movie I am very excited about this year. I can’t wait for you all to see it. The Uprising Is Near! The countdown has begun. #TheUprising #WivesOnStrike3 is going to be epic,” she wrote.

Fans and industry colleagues have responded with enthusiasm and support, eagerly awaiting the release of “Wives On Strike 3: The Uprising.”
The film is expected to be a significant addition to May’s budding acting career and a notable entry in the Nollywood landscape.

Tags: , , ,