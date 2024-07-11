NAPO Clarifies Nkrumah’s Remarks

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO and the running mate to NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reaffirmed his commitment to truthfulness in politics while addressing the scrutiny surrounding his recent commentary comparing the achievements of President Akufo-Addo with those of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

In response to emerging controversies triggered by his remarks made during his introduction at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on July 9, NAPO lamented misinterpretations surrounding his statement.

Insisting that he was not raised to be untruthful or timid, NAPO clarified, “I can boldly say that if the history of Ghana is told from 1957, we have never had a president that has helped Ghana more than Nana Akufo-Addo…none of them has protected Ghana and developed the country more than Nana Akufo-Addo.”

However, NAPO’s bold assertions have ignited debates among Ghanaians, prompting the Convention People’s Party (CPP) to call for an apology.

The CPP expressed their stance, stating, “The Honourable Minister should immediately resign from all Governmental and political positions, and issue an immediate apology and retraction.” They emphasized the necessity for accountability in light of the potential implications on Ghana’s national image and political landscape.

Emphasizing the importance of historical context and embracing honest discourse in political engagements, NAPO underscored, “President Akufo-Addo has developed this country to the admiration of all. Therefore, we will not allow what happened in 2008 to repeat itself. It will be most appropriate for Nana Akufo-Addo to hand over to his junior brother, Dr. Bawumia.”

Despite mounting pressure and the demand for redress from opposing factions, NAPO remained resolute in his convictions, highlighting the complexities of balancing candidness with diplomatic decorum amidst the charged environment of electoral politics.

By Vincent Kubi