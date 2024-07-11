I’ve Better Policies For You, Vote For Me – Bawumia Tells Widows

The Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his deepest concern and commitment to the plight of widows in Ghana as he vows to implement policies to protect their lives.

Addressing a gathering of thousands of widows at Bunkprugu Constituency during his tour of the North East Region on Wednesday, 10th July 2024, Dr Bawumia assured the widows of his commitment to their well-being and offered some cash donations to their association.

The NPP Flagbearer noted “I am very touched and grateful to be with you this evening as the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 presidential elections. Today is the first of my campaign at every constituency, and I decided to start the campaign at home, and that is why I am with you today.”

He explained “I am your son and your husband, and therefore, I am asking for your support, so I can help you when I become the president of Ghana in 2025’’.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of their support, assuring them that, if elected President, he would implement policies and actions aimed at improving their lives.

He highlighted his commitment to addressing their needs and enhancing their well-being.

In a passionate mood of joy and inner reflection, Dr. Bawumia urged the widows to vote for him in large numbers in the forthcoming election.

Dr. Bawumia expressed his readiness to promote his vision for the nation’s progress and development.

The event not only showcased Dr. Bawumia’s dedication to grassroots engagement but also reinforced his campaign’s focus on inclusive development and support for all citizens, as he emphasized his intent to connect directly with voters and understand their concerns.

He urged Ghanaians to base their decision in the upcoming 2024 elections on the tangible impacts of the two leading parties on their lives.

He emphasized the importance of assessing the policies and initiatives implemented by the NPP government over the past seven and a half years compared to those of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The effectiveness of a people-centered government is determined by the impact of its policies and programmes on the average Ghanaian,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

Highlighting several achievements of the NPP government, he noted: “The NPP government has made it possible for every Ghanaian child to access secondary education through Free SHS. The government has made it possible for every Ghanaian to enjoy banking services with mobile money interoperability.

Dr. Bawumia contrasted the NPP’s vision with that of their main competitor, saying: “We in NPP have the vision and the ideas to transform Ghana, unlike our opponents who are only interested in guinea fowls that fly away and little hen coops. Our record of development in the north is unmatched and there for all to see, from the creation of new regions to the provision of schools, water, roads, hospitals, and many more.”

“The next government, under my leadership, would further implement policies and programmes to stimulate business and industry, provide faster and improved healthcare, more quality and accessible ICT-based education, and improve the lives of ordinary Ghanaians,” he noted.

Dr. Bawumia, who is currently pitching camp in the northern sector for two weeks is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to engage the people of Ghana to vote for him to win the December presidential elections.

On the first day of his constituency campaign tour in the North East Region, Dr. Bawumia visited several traditional leaders, including the Nayiri (Overlord of the Mamprugu State) at Nalerigu, the Gbintiri Naa at Gbintiri, the Yunyoo Rana at Yunyoo, and the Bunkpurugu Naaba at Bunkpurugu respectively.

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign has so far been consultative, energetic, and grassroots-based as he engages with traditional rulers, and community members through his street-to-street, market, and house-to-house campaigns and it is unlikely that he will depart from this routine, considering the enormous impact he made in the first phase of his campaign.

-BY Daniel Bampoe