6 More Suspects Arrested Over Ayawaso West Wuogon NPP Office Attack

Six persons who were declared wanted in connection with the attack and destruction of some properties at the Ayawaso West Wuogon office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday, 7th July 2024 have been apprehended.

The six suspects arrested by the police are Alhaji Issah Kamara, Theophilus Kodzo Bedzra, Abdulai Victoria Naematu Nadolie, Hope Adzrah, Francis Agbessi Funu and Christian Biakuse are in Police custody assisting in investigation.

This latest arrest brings the total number of suspects so far arrested in connection with the incident to seven.

The police assured the public that, all other suspects, will be arrested and brought to face justice.

By Vincent Kubi