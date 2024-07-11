NAPO Resigns As Energy Minister To Focus On Running Mate Role

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Ghana’s political landscape has witnessed a significant development today as Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, widely known as NAPO, tendered in his resignation as the Minister for Energy.

This move comes on the heels of his unveiling as the running mate for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially acknowledged and accepted the resignation of Dr. Opoku Prempeh, effective from the 18th of July, 2024. The decision is aimed at allowing NAPO to fully concentrate on his new role as the Vice Presidential candidate for the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections.

In a statement released by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, President Akufo-Addo commended Dr. Opoku Prempeh for his unwavering dedication to serving the government and the people of Ghana. Highlighting his commendable tenure as both Minister for Education and Energy, the President acknowledged NAPO’s outstanding achievements in these critical sectors.

With the transition underway, President Akufo-Addo has assigned the oversight responsibility of the Ministry of Energy to Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Damongo.

Additionally, Herbert Krapa, the Minister-of-State-designate at the Ministry of Energy, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Ministry.

To ensure a seamless handover process at the Ministry of Energy, the President has encouraged close collaboration between the incoming officials and Dr. Opoku Prempeh. The orderly transfer of responsibilities underscores the commitment of the government to maintain continuity and efficiency in its operations during this period of transition.

By Vincent Kubi