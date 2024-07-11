Napo Dumps Energy Ministry For Vice Presidential Bid

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has finally resigned as the Minister for Energy to focus on his new role as the running mate to the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This was contained in a statement from the Presidency, which says he sent a resignation letter to the President to pave the way for him to focus on his new role.

Napo as affectionately called has served as the Minister for Education and Energy respectively under the Akufo-Addo government from 2017 to 2024.

Reacting to his resignation, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said in a statement on Thursday, 11th July 2024, that he has accepted the resignation as Minister for Energy, with effect from 18th July 2024.

The statement explains that “This decision has been made to enable Dr. Opoku Prempeh to focus on his new role as the Vice-Presidential Candidate and Running Mate to the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia”.

“President Akufo-Addo has expressed his deep gratitude to Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his dedicated service to the government and the people of Ghana. His tenure as Minister for Education and as Minister for Energy has been marked by a stellar record of accomplishments and significant contributions to the education and energy sectors”.

In light of Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s resignation, President Akufo-Addo has asked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Abu Jinapor, MP for Damongo, to exercise Cabinet oversight responsibility over the Ministry of Energy.

Additionally, the Minister-of-State-designate at the Ministry of Energy, Herbert Krapa, will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Ministry.

The President has asked the two persons to liaise closely with Dr. Opoku Prempeh to ensure a smooth transition in the affairs of the Ministry.

“The President extends his best wishes and God’s blessings to Dr. Opoku Prempeh in his new role and is confident that he will continue to serve the party and the nation with distinction” the statement underscored.

Meanwhile, the running mate to Dr Bawumia has already hit the grounds running embarking on a serious campaign in the Western Region after his unveiling ceremony in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital on Tuesday.

-BY Daniel Bampoe