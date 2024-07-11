Napo Resigns As Minister

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has resigned from his position.

It follows his nomination as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This was contained in a statement from the presidency, Jubilee House and signed by Director of Communication, Eugene Arhin.

The statement issued a while ago said the President has accepted the resignation from the Minister who is also the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, as Minister for Energy, with effect from 18th July 2024.

It said “this decision has been made to enable Dr. Opoku Prempeh to focus on his new role as the Vice-Presidential Candidate and Running Mate to the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”

President Akufo-Addo has since expressed his deep gratitude to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his dedicated service to the government and the people of Ghana, indicating that “his tenure as Minister for Education and as Minister for Energy has been marked by a stellar record of accomplishments and significant contributions to the education and energy sectors.”

The President has therefore asked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, who is also the MP for Damongo, to exercise Cabinet oversight responsibility over the Ministry of Energy.

Additionally, the Minister-of-State-designate at the Ministry of Energy, Herbert Krapa, will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Ministry. The President has asked the two persons to liaise closely with Dr. Opoku Prempeh to ensure a smooth transition in the affairs of the Ministry.

He has since extended his best wishes and God’s blessings to Dr. Opoku Prempeh in his new role, and is confident that he will continue to serve the party and the nation with distinction.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent