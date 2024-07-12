NAPO Issues Apology For Comments On Kwame Nkrumah

New Patriotic Party running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO has issued a public apology following his controversial remarks regarding Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

In his brief statement, NAPO clarified that his previous comments comparing past presidents, including Kwame Nkrumah, were solely his personal opinion and were not intended to show any disrespect towards the revered figures of Ghanaian history.

The apology comes in the wake of significant backlash triggered by his statements during his unveiling in Kumasi, where he asserted that no leader, not even Kwame Nkrumah, had outperformed President Akufo-Addo in Ghana’s history.

The public reaction to his remarks was swift and strongly critical, prompting calls for an apology and a retraction of his initial stance.

In response to the growing outcry, Dr. Opoku Prempeh offered a heartfelt apology in an official statement.

“I wish to emphasize that I never intended any disrespect towards our former president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, or any other past heads of state, including my esteemed grand uncle and mentor, John Agyekum Kufuor,” the NPP running mate expressed in his statement.

Acknowledging the concerns raised by the public over his comments, Dr. Opoku Prempeh extended a sincere apology, expressing regret for any discomfort or offense his words may have caused.

By Vincent Kubi