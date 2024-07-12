Napo Begs Over “Mo Kwame Nkrumah” Comment

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has apologized for the controversial comments he made about Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The apology follows a public outcry after he asserted during his unveiling in Kumasi that no president in Ghana’s history, including former President Nkrumah, had performed better than President Akufo-Addo.

Even though he has explained the rationale behind his comment it has drawn a huge backlash from the public, with many demanding an apology and a retraction.

However, the NPP Running Mate in a statement dated Friday, July 12, 2024, clarified that his remarks reflected his personal opinion and were not intended to disrespect Kwame Nkrumah or any former president.

“I wish to emphasize that I never meant to disrespect our former president, Dr Nkrumah, or any of our former heads of state; including my grand uncle and mentor, John Agyekum Kufuor”.

“I note the concerns raised after my statement, I apologize sincerely and regret any discomfort caused,” he stated.

-BY Daniel Bampoe