Napo Woos SDA Members

Napo delivering an addressing during the campaign tour

MATTHEW Opoku Prempeh has urged the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) members to come out and vote in large numbers on Saturday, December 7.

He said the voting day falling on Saturday, which is the day of worship of the SDA church, should not discourage the SDA faithfuls from going out to exercise their franchise.

Dr. Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, who is the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said nobody should stay away from voting since it could have some repercussions.

According to him, if someone decides not to vote, other people may go and elect wrong people to lead the country, and their bad policies in government will affect all.

As citizens of the country, he pointed out, “It’s our civic responsibility to vote and elect the right people to lead the country on the right path to transformation and prosperity.

“We should know that if we decide not to vote on December 7, other people will go and vote for people who are not our preference, to lead the country into abyss.

“To avoid this, I’m appealing passionately to members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church to patronise the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.”

Napo, who was speaking at Kwamang as part of his campaign tour in the Ashanti Region on Monday, said every eligible voter should perform his civic duties on Election Day.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, has gone through the mill, and he is now ready and determined to properly lead the country as president.

Napo, therefore, appealed passionately to the electorates to

cast their ballots for Dr. Bawumia and all the NPP parliamentary candidates to lead the country into growth.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi