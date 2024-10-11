Judges Condemn Demo Against Chief Justice

AMJG President Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie addressing the press yesterday

The Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG), has condemned in no uncertain terms, a demonstration led by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, calling on the Chief Justice to ensure expedited hearing in the two Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, (Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill) cases before the Supreme Court.

According to the President of the Association, Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie, such behaviour by litigants in cases pending before the courts subverts the judicial process and undermines the administration of justice.

Justice Kwofie who is a Justice of the Supreme Court, speaking at a press briefing yesterday, also indicated that such conduct subverts the judicial process and “ought to be condemned by all Ghanaians to protect the judges and staff of the Judicial Service.”

Cases

Dr. Amanda Odoi and broadcast journalist Richard Dela Sky have filed two separate suits before the court challenging the constitutionality of the bill passed by Parliament in February this year.

Sam George, who is one of the sponsors of the bill, on October 8, 2024, led a demonstration through some principal streets of Accra, starting from the Obra Spot at Circle and ending at the entrance of the Supreme Court where he presented a petition to the Chief Justice calling for an early conclusion of the two cases.

The Judicial Service had hitherto issued a statement indicating that the delay in the hearing of the two cases was a result of failures on the part of the three parties in the matter to file their needed processes for the cases to proceed.

It also revealed that lawyer for Parliament, on October 1, 2024 filed a motion asking the Supreme Court to give permission for Parliament to file its defence even though they had exceeded the 14 days set by the Supreme Court rules.

Condemnation

The President of the AMJG in his address to the press condemned the demonstration and the use of strong language by some demonstrators which were directed at the Chief Justice and the Judiciary as a whole.

Justice Kwofie said per the statement issued by the Registrar of the Supreme Court, the two cases are not ripe for hearing as a result of the parties not filing their processes.

He further pointed out that every court from the District Court through to the Supreme Court has a procedure that has to be followed by every litigant and no judge, not even the Chief Justice can torpedo that procedure and the Rules of Court.

“When people who are supposed to know better seek to stampede the judiciary and attack the judiciary, it is a threat to the judicial institution and all that it stands for,” he said.

Justice Kwofie called on all persons, be they litigants, parties and lawyers who have cases in court to exercise restraint, show decorum and not to do anything that undermines the administration of justice and have the tendency to disrupt the peace of the country.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak