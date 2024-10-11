‘God Does Not Choose Leaders For Countries’ • Pastor Mensah Otabil Is Wrong!!!

Pastor Mensa Otabil

There is no doubt that the most respected Man of God in Ghana today, 2024, is PASTOR MENSAH OTABIL, the founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) and Chancellor of Central University.

For me in particular, one of the reasons why I respect him so much is the fact that notwithstanding his awesome fame, power, wealth, and influence, he simply goes by the name Pastor Mensah Otabil.

Some, we know, call themselves by grandiose titles, almost heavenly appellations as if they are above we mortals who listen to their sermons.

I find it very compelling but most unfortunate that I have to take my pen and openly disagree with this learned Man of God, and Chancellor of a University.

According to a widely circulated report published on the front page of the Chronicle on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Pastor Mensah Otabil is quoted as saying that “God does NOT choose leaders for countries.”

I think the Pastor made this declaration in order for him to run away from anybody pestering him with a question as to who according to his visions and dreams will win Election 2024.

Every election season is a season of prophecies and electoral predictions.

Right now, as I write these lines, reader, I am torn into two by two very respected persons; Men of God giving me IRON CAST Prophecies:

The Pastor of my church, Rev. Alex Osei Addae, says EMPHATICALLY that John Mahama will LOSE Election 2024. He told me this in 2023 and till date he always sees me with smiles, saying confidently, “Captain, don’t mind John Mahama.”

Reader, me, Captain, I am NPP body and soul, so this prophecy by Rev. Alex suits me fine indeed.

But, reader, I have another Pastor, who has been my law client for over 20 years. Most of his predictions come true. In fact, because of the precision of his prophecies, I always develop goose pimples when I see him.

He tells me confidently that NPP will lose Election 2024 and if we don’t manage the loss properly, we will become like CPP. Rev Adotey says that there is no way Bawumia will win the election – it is a done deal for John Mahama.

The two Pastors clashed in my office one day and each of them instructed me to confidently write down his prediction which I did. Come December 7, 2024 we will know whether Rev. Alex or Rev. Adotey has won.

Against this background, I painfully remember that Pastor Mensah Otabil is pushing Almighty God out of the equation when he says that “God does not choose leaders for countries…,” it is misleading statement.

In the year 2000 I fasted and prayed for ONE HUNDRED days as I campaigned for Parliament. Some people told me of victory visions and truly I won.

In 2007, I campaigned for NPP flagbearer all over the country. A Church of Pentecost elder in far away Sefwi Wiawso called me on phone and encouraged me to go ahead with vigour because I will win. Two months later, the same church elder called me and told me, “Captain you will be disqualified,” and that is what happened.

The other day, I heard Pastor Mensah Otabil saying that he reads the Holy Bible from Genesis to Revelation every calendar year. So, he knows only too well how God uses prophets, some of them false, to get kings to go to war and lose.

Nobody, no mortal, can have power or authority over anybody UNLESS ALMIGHTY GOD endorses same.

“God has spoken once, twice have I heard this, that power belongeth to God.” Who am I to quote the Bible to Pastor Mensah Otabil? But I dare say openly Pastor, that you are wrong.

THE UTLTIMATE CHOICE of who will win the election 2024 is from ALMIGHTY GOD for His own reasons.

By Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey