Top Swiss, Senegalese Artistes For +233

Thomas Dobler

Jazz and progressive music enthusiasts in Accra and surrounding areas can look forward to two nights of thrill at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill as the venue features Swiss vibraphonist Thomas Dobler and the GH Jazz Collective on Saturday, October 12 and Senegalese bassist Alune Wade & Band on Sunday, October 13.

An accomplished composer, arranger, band leader and teacher, Dobler has been in and out of Ghana since 2022 either as a director accompanying students from Switzerland’s Haute Ecole de Musique (HEMU) or a facilitator at the Accra Jazz Academy.

He would be on stage with the GH Jazz Collective whom he has worked with on previous visits.

Alune Wade is a mature bassist with an engaging vocal style. The Senegalese has played with a brilliant line-up of contemporary musicians and performed alongside well-known names such as Joe Zawinul, Salif Keita, Bobby McFerrin, Oumou Sangare, Fatoumata Diawara and Paco Sery.

He collaborated with bass giant Marcus Miller and co-wrote two tunes on Millers’ well-received ‘Afrodeezia’ album in 2015.

He teamed up again with Miller and other musicians for a performance of their jointly-written ‘Hylife’ song from the ‘Afrodeezia’ collection on International Jazz Day 2022 at the UN General Assembly Hall in New York City.

The band of capable international hands Alune Wade will play with on Sunday, October 13 are Victor Ademofe (trumpet; Nigeria), Harry Ahonlonsou (saxophone; Benin), Bernard Ayisa (saxophone; Ghana), Cedric Duchemamann (keyboard; Reunion Island), Alix Goffic (drums; French Guiana) and Stephen Dufy (sousaphone; USA).

It should be a pleasant weekend for discerning music lovers with the highly-regarded Thomas Dobler and Alune Wade at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill on October 12 and October 13. Concerts begin at 9pm on both days.