Agumenu Calls For Peace At Deza Festival

Agumenu (2nd left) with King of the Igbo Community in Ghana, Dr. AMB. Chukwudi Ihenetu at the Deza Festival

At the Deza Festival, renowned international Leadership Consultant and Peace Ambassador, Dr. Donald Cog Senanu Agumenu, made an impassioned plea for collective action to address pressing issues affecting the people of Dzodze in the Volta Region and across Ghana.

Highlighting the ongoing chieftaincy disputes and misunderstandings, Mr. Agumenu emphasised that these conflicts have become significant barriers to development.

“We must prioritise peaceful resolution,” he urged, stressing that unity within the community is essential for sustainable growth.

Dr. Agumenu called for a culture of mutual respect and constructive dialogue within traditional leadership structures. “By fostering open communication and seeking amicable solutions, we can uphold the noble legacy of our traditional authorities and promote harmony for future generations,” he stated.

He noted, conflicts often escalate through inflammatory language, particularly among the youth. Recent exchanges between prominent leaders, such as the Dormaahene and Asantehene, have raised concerns about the sanctity of leadership, with derogatory remarks undermining the dignity of traditional authority.

“We must collectively discourage the abuse of digital platforms,” Mr. Agumenu urged, emphasising the importance of educating young people on responsible online behaviour.

“It is crucial to preserve the honour and integrity of our esteemed traditional institutions,” he pointed out.

Dr. Agumenu addressed the power of culture in driving economic development.

“Let’s harness the potential of our rich cultural heritage!” he exclaimed, urging the community to promote tourism as a key avenue for growth. Dr. Agumenu also emphasised that “by preserving and showcasing our unique cultural traditions, historical sites, and stunning natural attractions, we can not only attract visitors but also create valuable employment opportunities in the tourism sector.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke