Napoli Boss Faces Fine…For Pushing Cameraman

Aurelio De Laurentiis

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis could face a heavy fine from UEFA after he pushed a cameraman in an ongoing spat with Italian media.

The incident occurred when Napoli forward Matteo Politano was giving an interview to Italian television station Sky Sport at the side of the field on the eve of Napoli’s Champions League round-of-16 second leg at Barcelona on Tuesday.

The interview was being broadcast live when De Laurentiis rushed onto the field, shouting: “Politano! Politano! With you [Sky], he’s not allowed to talk.”

Politano was forced to leave, smiling bemusedly. De Laurentiis then turned back to the camera and hurled insults, before pushing the cameraman — who had to take a few steps backwards to avoid losing his balance.

Italian media reports that De Laurentiis has said he would only allow his players to be interviewed by Neapolitans or journalists who supported Napoli.

“Sky Sport decides who does Sky Sport interviews,” channel director Federico Ferri said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “I’m speechless at what happened to our journalist and our cameraman: I condemn it without other comments.

“One thing is certain: we’ll go ahead as always, with professionalism, accuracy, credibility. And courtesy.”

De Laurentiis last month put a halt on pre-match news conferences — apart from when obliged to in the Champions League — and also recently banned the team from talking to DAZN, which broadcasts every Serie A match in Italy.

He has often instigated total media blackouts by the club.

Napoli play at Barcelona in the return leg of the round of 16. They drew 1-1 in the first leg, which was Francesco Calzona’s first match in charge after becoming Napoli’s third coach of the season.