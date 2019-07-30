Nativity JY Supports Osu Children’s Home

Daniel Akuetteh Teiko Tetteh presenting the items to Christiana Addo

THE JUNIOR Youth (JY) of the Nativity Congregation, La of The Presbyterian Church of Ghana on Saturday, July 20, 2019 made a donation to the pupils of the Osu Children’s Home.

This forms part of events marking the 2019 JY Week celebration.

The items presented to the Home included bags of rice, sugar, detergents, gallons of oil, milk, biscuits, used clothes and more.

The items estimated at about GH¢1,300 came from the members of the JY’s voluntary contribution as part of their desire to help the needy in the society and show them the love of Christ.

Presenting the items on behalf of the group, Mr. Daniel Akuetteh Teiko Tetteh, President of the JY, used the occasion to thank all the members and the committee chairman of the week’s celebration, Nii Laryea Oddoye for coming out to help when the call was made.

Christiana Addo, the manageress of the Osu Children’s Home who received the items on behalf of the home thanked the group for their benevolence and prayed for God to shower His blessings on them for touching the lives of the less privileged in the society.

By Christopher Kotei