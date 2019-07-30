Lands Minister Meets MDCEs In Eastern Region

Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, is holding series of meetings with Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in mining towns across the Eastern Region.

They include DCE for Fanteakwa South District Assembly, MCE for Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly, DCE for Kwahu South District, MCE for Nkwakwa, Yaw Owusu Addo and Birim North District Assembly, Raymond Nana Damtey.

The meetings are aimed at affording

the Minister the opportunity to assess mining operations in the region and to listen to suggestions from the MDCEs how best to improve mining activities in the region.

Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh started the meetings at Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly at about 9:00am on Monday, July 29, 2019.

He is in the region on a five-day tour of some mining firms.

He has also been visiting traditional leaders as part of community engagement.

BY Melvin Tarlue