Isaac Aryee Bounces Back!

Isaac Aryee

Former national boxing Welterweight champion Isaac Aryee, popularly known as ‘Ghana Mayweather’, has finally been cleared to come back to the ring anytime soon.

It follows a declaration by doctors at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) that he has “regained power in both upper and lower extremities fully” and can “proceed to normal activities of daily living and has been discharged from clinic” as contained in a medical report dated October 18, 2018, signed by Dr. Jerome Boatey, a neurosurgeon,

The young boxer was involved in an accident sometime in May 2017, when a suspected police vehicle run into him, in what was described as a hit-and-run style.

He sustained mild head injury and cervical spine injury with fracture dislocation at C4/C5 level, confirmed on X-ray and MRI with associated cord injury with significant weakness on both upper and lower limbs, worse in the upper.

Isaac Aryee was virtually declared ‘unable’ to the ring.

But a surgery conducted by doctors at KBTH on the spine involved a reduction of the fracture dislocation and anterior spinal fusion, leading to the achievement of bony fusion with adequate time.

He has since been training hard to return to the ring to continue his boxing career.

Doctors are expected to perform a minor surgery to reform the metal plate that was used to correct the defect on his spine during the earlier surgery.

Ghana’s Mayweather, who now wants to be called ‘My Time’, and his management led by Abubakari Issah are, therefore, appealing to the Ministry of Youth & Sports, the National Sports Council and the Ghana Boxing Authority to come to their aid to enable them to perform the last surgery to relaunch his career.

“I can’t wait to have this surgery for the removal of the metal plate for me to bounce back to the ring because I’ve been training for more than a year now and now more than word fit to resume my career,” Isaac Aryee told DAILY GUIDE SPORTS in an interview.

From The Sports Desk