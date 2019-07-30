Ghana Names Tri- Nations Rugby Squad

Herbert Mensah

The squads of Ghana Rugby and the Ivorian Rugby Federation were announced after a ‘Team Managers’ Meeting’ for the first of a historic tri-nations West African rugby tournament, which will be hosted by Ghana Rugby in Elmina-Ghana at the Nduom Stadium.

The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 am local time, and it is the first of three matches.

The second match will be played at the same venue tomorrow between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, with the last match taking place this Saturday between Ghana and Nigeria.

In the previous encounter between Ghana and the Ivory Coast on May 11, 2019, at the same venue, the Ivorian Elephants narrowly beat the Ghana Eagles by 23 to 22.

Bini Guy Roger, General Secretary of the Ivory Coast Rugby Federation, said, “We are happy to take part in this tournament which is an opportunity offered to our local players to express themselves. We salute this great initiative and congratulate Ghana Rugby for its organisation.”

President of Ghana Rugby, Herbert Mensah, emphasized that it is all about living the values of rugby on the pitch, saying, “When you wear that jersey, you are wearing it for your fellow players.”

Even though Ghana Rugby has quite a few players in the Diaspora in South Africa and the UK, the Ghana Eagles squad will consist of only local players, except for one player from South Africa.

According to Mr. Mensah, the tri-nations tournament is the start of fulfilling his dream to establish a WARS (West Africa Rugby Series) that will in future include regular tournaments between men and women for both the 15s and sevens formats of the Game of Rugby Union.

Ghana Squad

First XV: Andrews Kwamena Amissah, Prince Boamah, Christian Percy Adamson, Calestus Bosoka, Michael Arthur, Gideon Klugey, Dorpenyo Dorpenyo, Eric Tettegah, Richard Kwesi, Francis Kweku Mensah-Donkor, Solomon Baba Akumba, Michael Acquay, Jerry Danquah (SA), Kofi Montchon and Abdul Jalilu Yussif.

Substitutes: Abdul Wahid Illiasu, Seidu Ibrahim, Jason Kweku Dzata, Lukman Yaya, Eric Acquah, John Donkor, Emmanuel Terakuu and Suwabiru Salim Amuzuloh.

Coach: Lovemore ‘Dallars’ Kuzorera