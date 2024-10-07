NDC Activist Barker-Vormawor Denied Bail Again

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

In a dramatic turn of events, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a prominent activist and convener of the Democracy Hub, has been denied bail once more by an Accra High Court.

This decision comes on the heels of his arrest during a recent anti-galamsey protest, where he was seen removing the keys from a parked police van.

This isn’t the first time Barker-Vormawor has made headlines for his activism.

Previously, he has been vocal about various social and political issues, often taking a bold stance.

He even accused National Security Minister of bribery.

However, his methods have sometimes been called into question, leading to controversy.

The Current Case

During the anti-galamsey protest, Barker-Vormawor was arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal activities.

The court, presided over by Justice Comfort Tasiame, denied his bail application citing concerns about public unrest and the need for further investigation.

Notably, Barker-Vormawor is already standing trial on treason charges, which likely influenced the court’s decision.

Barker-Vormawor’s legal team argued that his detention violated his constitutional rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.

They emphasized that the protests were non-violent and aimed to raise awareness about the harm caused by illegal mining.

Contrasting Treatment of Protesters

While Barker-Vormawor remains in custody, up to 12 other protesters have been granted bail with varying terms.

Another protester, Felicity Nelson, was granted bail to the tune of GHC20,000 and two sureties.

This disparity in treatment has added complexity to the case and its implications for civil rights and environmental advocacy in Ghana.

BY Daniel Bampoe