Akufo-Addo Govt Makes Digitalization Central Pillar Of Economy Growth- Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that the Akufo-Addo administration has made digitalization a central pillar of Ghana’s economic growth strategy, leveraging technology to drive development and improve lives.

“We have made digitalization a central pillar of our economic strategy, recognizing that the fourth industrial revolution is already happening, and it is reshaping the global landscape,” Dr. Bawumia stated at the launch of the CitizenApp, a comprehensive digital platform aimed at transforming interactions between the government and citizens.

The CitizenApp, according to Dr. Bawumia, is a significant milestone in Ghana’s digital journey, consolidating public services and enhancing efficiency, accessibility, and convenience.

“Since 2017, our goal has been to not just fix the old system but to build a new one through digital transformation… A system that addresses all the problems that held us back from making progressive strides in making a good move into the digital economy,” he explained.

Key features of the CitizenApp include:

– Utility bill payments

– Local assembly tolls and charges

– Digital addresses

– Intercity transport booking and payment

– Birth certificate applications

– Passport renewals

– Job searches

– Tax filings

– Social Security enrollment

– Healthcare insurance enrollment

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the app supports citizens throughout their lives, from birth to death, simplifying interactions with government agencies.

“The CitizenApp Data Interoperability System is designed to support every Ghanaian at every stage of life… From birth certificates to passports, from job searches to business registration, from tax filing to social security benefits, and from health insurance enrollment to death certificates—the CitizenApp simplifies it all.”

The Vice President expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Finance, private technology partners, and government agencies involved in the project.

“I urge all Ghanaians to embrace the CitizenApp and take full advantage of it… Share your feedback with us—tell us how we can make this platform even better for you.”

With the CitizenApp, Ghana takes a significant leap forward in digital governance, enhancing the livelihoods of citizens and strengthening national development.

“We are building a digital government and a stronger Ghana where every citizen has easy access to the services they need to thrive” Dr. Bawumia stated.

BY Daniel Bampoe