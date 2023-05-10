NDC Communicator Convicted For Assaulting Tamale Radio Presenter

The suspects

The two persons including former Deputy Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) arrested in connection with an attack on a radio presenter in Tamale on May 3, 2023 have been found guilty.

Iddrisu Hardi alias Pagaaza and his accomplice, Mumuni Osman have been convicted by the Tamale District Court on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The two accused persons were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, assault, unlawful entry and threat of death.

The two accused persons pleaded guilty to all four charges and were convicted on their own plea, and subsequently sentenced to a fine of Three Thousand, Six Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵3,600.00) or in default serve a custodial sentence of 18 months imprisonment in hard labour.

Upon the convictions, the two duly paid their fines to the Court.

Following the attack, the Police visited the scene but the suspects had bolted. Video footage of the incident was obtained to aid the investigation.

The two were in custody after their arrest on May 8, assisting the investigation before they were arraigned in court.

Abubakari Sadiq Gariba was physically assaulted during a live broadcast after he allegedly criticised one of them during a discussion on the Abudu and Andani conflict on a political campaign platform.

Several institutions including the Information Ministry called for the arrest and prosecution of the suspects after the unfortunate incident.

Furthermore, the Information Ministry strongly condemned it and described the action as totally unacceptable, the attack on the broadcaster and emphasised the importance of protecting journalists and ensuring that they can carry out their work without fear of violence or intimidation.

By Vincent Kubi