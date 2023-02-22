NDC Flagbearership Race: Mahama Challenger Pops Up

Earnest Kwaku Kobeah

One Earnest Kwaku Kobeah has also picked the nomination forms to contest for the flagbearer position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He picked his forms on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in Accra before former President John Dramani Mahama did same.

Speaking with the media, Kwaku Kobeah

expressed confidence of a victory.

“I am here to stand and build the new Ghana, I am not here for the future, I am here for now,” he further responded to a question of whether he is only making his presence in the NDC felt by picking up the forms.

So far, a former Rector of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Professor Joshua Alabi also picked the nomination forms on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama to enable him to contest in the internal elections.

Prof Alabi said “We are here to pick up the forms for his HE John Dramani Mahama. As you are aware we are in very difficult times in this country, the economy is in shambles, people are suffering and the summary here is that people are crying for the NDC to come back.

“The NDC has gone through all its structures, and elections, it is time to come for the flagbearer to deliver the 2024 elections,” he said.

He further indicated that “Ghanaians are asking for a well-experienced leader, leadership counts. If leadership counts then experience is the key, one who has done it before and one who is very humble, one who loves the people and one who believes in people-centered policies…Fortunately for us in the NDC, as a country, we have somebody like that.

“We are here to pick his form and to work for him and work for the NDC and work for the people of Ghana.

“On January 2025 NDC will be forming the new government under the leadership of HE John Dramani Mahama,” the former contestant for the flagbearer post said.

By Vincent Kubi