NDC Returns To IPAC

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its return to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

A statement issued and signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, on Sunday, January 28, 2024, said, “The party re-enters the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC), and expresses collaborative endeavours that will strengthen Ghana’s electoral system.

“The NDC is optimistic about the revitalisation of the IPAC, drawing inspiration from the robust Consensus Building Platform established during the tenures of Dr. Afari Djan and Charlotte Osei as Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.”

“The party anticipates collaborative endeavours that will strengthen Ghana’s electoral system, benefiting not only individual political parties but also upholding the democratic values of the nation,” it added.

The NDC, in March 2020, boycotted IPAC accusing the Electoral Commission (EC) of failure to take into consideration decisions at meetings as part of its electoral reforms among other concerns.

The decision to rejoin IPAC comes at the back of an intervention by the National Peace Council, and the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, at a conference held recently with stakeholders to discuss issues on Election 2024.

Meanwhile, EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, has in the past appealed to the NDC to return for the greater consolidation of Ghana’s democracy.

The NDC, who accepted the appeal, however, called on IPAC to adopt a consensus building approach before it participate at IPAC meetings.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah