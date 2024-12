NDC Secretary Grabbed With 23,000 Ballot Papers In Volta Region

On Thursday, December 5, at approximately 12:45 p.m., Immigration officers stationed at Hevi, an unapproved route in the Akatsi North District, intercepted three booklets of ballot papers.

Each booklet contained 1,000 ballots, translating to 3,000 dummy ballots in total.

The interception occurred during a routine monitoring exercise by immigration officers in the Ave Havi enclave en route to Vodome in neighbouring Togo.

The suspect, Abraham Ahiabu, the NDC Constituency Secretary for Akatsi North, was detained.

During interrogation, Ahiabu claimed he was transporting the dummy ballots to Vodome to educate voters on how to cast their ballots during elections.

However, the circumstances surrounding the incident have raised significant concerns.

Ahiabu revealed that he had an additional 20,000 dummy ballot booklets in his possession, further deepening suspicions. The choice of an unapproved route, often associated with irregular cross-border activities, has fuelled speculation about the real purpose of the dummy ballots.

Many have questioned why individuals in Togo require voter education using Ghanaian dummy ballots, especially so close to Ghana’s elections.

These concerns have led to allegations of a possible attempt to facilitate foreign voter participation in Ghana’s electoral process.

Ahiabu has been handed over to the Ghana Police at the Akatsi North District for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the seized dummy ballot booklets have been transferred to the Akatsi North District Electoral Commission to verify their authenticity.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure the integrity of Ghana’s electoral system is not compromised.