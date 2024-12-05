I’ve Not Endorsed John Mahama – Barima Sidney Clears Air

Renowned Ghanaian musician Barima Sidney has clarified his position on the upcoming presidential election, specifically addressing a campaign advert by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that featured an interview he granted Joy Prime Morning Show in May 2024.

In the statement, Barima Sidney categorically denied endorsing the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, emphasizing that his apology to Mahama had nothing to do with the latter’s performance in government or opposition.

Instead, the apology was related to Barima Sidney’s 2020 song “Papa No,” which some individuals had linked to Mahama without his knowledge or consent.

Barima Sidney, who has been an outspoken supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), reaffirmed his commitment to voting against Mahama in the upcoming election.

He expressed his conviction that Ghana needs a forward-thinking leader like Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who can usher the country into the fourth Industrial Revolution.

This development comes on the heels of Barima Sidney’s previous endorsement of Dr. Bawumia, whom he described as a compassionate and visionary leader.

The musician had urged Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Bawumia, citing his expertise in governance and economic management.

-BY Daniel Bampoe