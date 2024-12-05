Special Voting Records High Turnout In Western Region

Most of the designated polling centers in the Western Region recorded high voter turnout in the 2024 Special Voting exercise which took place today.

The exercise which started at 7 am at all polling centers in the various constituencies, was peaceful.

In all, 5,094 were expected to take part in the exercise in the Western Region.

They comprised electoral officers, security personnel, journalists, and other individuals who will be on duty during the general election on Saturday December 7, 2024.

It would be recalled that the Electoral Commission (EC) postponed the special voting exercise for the Western and Eastern regions to Thursday after recalling ballot papers meant for the two regions.

This was due to a single defaced ballot paper that was discovered at the Checkpoint Printing House, the company that was responsible for producing the ballots.

The defaced paper, which was supposed to be destroyed, raised concerns and prompted the EC to postpone the special voting exercise in the two regions

In the Effia Constituency, where the exercise was held at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Effiakuma, a total of 256 persons were expected to vote and as of 10:23 am, 121 had voted.

In the Takoradi constituency, the special voting was held at the Takoradi Police Canteen.

According to the Presiding Officer, Bernard Gyedu Wiredu, a total number of 108 out of 231 expected voters had cast their ballots as of 10:56 am.

In the Sekondi Constituency, the exercise was conducted at the Well Road Methodist Church. 579 voters were expected to cast their ballots and as of 12:02 pm, 310 of them had voted.

A total of 286 persons were expected to vote in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency.

As of 12:47 pm, 183 of them had cast their ballots.

In the Wassa East Constituency, the election was held at the Daboase VIP Center. 171 persons were expected to vote out of 102 had voted as of 12:56 pm.

In the Shama Constituency, 348 persons were expected to take part in the special voting exercise which took place at the premises of the Shama District Assembly.

Three Hundred and Seventy-Six (376) voters were expected to cast their ballots and as of 1 pm, 210 of them had voted.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi