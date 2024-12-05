NPP USA Supports Western North Candidates

The United States of America (USA) branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has donated assorted items to some Parliamentary Candidates (PCs) of the party in the Western North Region to support their campaigns.

The items worth over GHS300,000 included campaign logistics and cash donations.

The beneficiary parliamentary candidates included those in the Juaboso, Bodi, and Sefwi Wiawso constituencies.

Making the presentation at a brief ceremony at the Juaboso party office, Ampem-Darko, Deputy Communications officer for the NPP- USA branch noted that the initiative was to help the NPP win more seats in the Western North Region.

He disclosed that in 2016, the group supported the Akontombra Constituency with campaign logistics and cash which contributed to the NPP’s victory in the constituency and saw Alex Djornobuah Tetteh becoming the MP for the area.

“During the 2020 elections, we donated 10 motorbikes, 2000 party T-shirts, and four vehicles including an NPP-branded Mercedes sprinter bus to the Western North Regional Campaign,” he revealed.

“The group was also instrumental in ensuring that the NPP retained the Sefwi Wiawso seat in the last general election even when a member of the party contested as an independent candidate”

“Our goal is to see to it that Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP win the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections to continue developing Ghana with its Bold Solutions,” said Ampem-Darko.

Mr. Aboagye Gyedu, former Western North Regional Minister also made a cash donation to the three Parliamentary Candidates to support their campaigns.

One of the candidates, Dr. Alex Ampaabeng on behalf of all the PCs thanked Mr. Ampem-Darko and the NPP-USA team for their support which he said would go a long way to help win more seats in the region.

He assured that come December 7, Dr. Bawumia and all the PCs will be elected President and Members of Parliament respectively.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi