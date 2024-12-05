Tamale North NPP PC Commissions Weighing Facility At Kanvilli

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Tamale North Constituency, Alhaji Alidu Abdul Rahaman, has inaugurated a new weighing health facility at Kanvilli in the Northern Region.

The facility comprises three rooms, including a weighing room, an office, a store room, and restroom facilities.

During the commissioning ceremony, Alhaji Alidu Abdul Rahaman indicated that the weighing health facility is part of his commitment to improving healthcare delivery in the constituency.

He stated that if elected in the upcoming December 7 general election, he plans to establish the ‘Tamale North Skills Training and Development Center’ to train and equip the youth in the constituency, thereby enhancing their well-being.

“We will train and provide apprentices with the necessary materials for startups through the MasterCard Foundation.”

Mr. Rahaman urged voters in the Tamale North Constituency to choose a candidate who will be accountable for their stewardship after a term and one who can bring substantial development to the area.

“As a parliamentary candidate, I have already facilitated the supply of water tankers to communities facing water shortages, improved road conditions through reshaping and graveling, cleared heaps of refuse in various neighborhoods, and dredged dams, demonstrating that I can achieve even more as your MP.”

Yennukon Elisha, the in-charge of the Kanvili Health Centre, expressed gratitude to the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for providing the much-needed facility.

“We have been appealing to the community chief and other organizations for this facility, and we thank God that we are here today to commission it.”

He noted that women seeking postnatal care previously had to endure harsh weather conditions, waiting under trees for services while facing the threat of birds and reptiles.

The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mohammed Adam Baantima Samba, encouraged the people of Tamale North Constituency to take advantage of the numerous developmental projects initiated by the NPP government and to vote overwhelmingly for Alhaji Rahaman as their MP and His Excellency, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as president.

FROM Eric Kombat, Kanvilli