Kofi Bentil Endorses Bawumia For President

Kofi Bentil

In a passionate and detailed endorsement, Kofi Bentil, a renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur and policy analyst, has thrown his weight behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate.

Bentil’s endorsement is based on Dr. Bawumia’s proven track record as Vice President and his vision for Ghana’s future.

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa who has been a vocal advocate for good governance and accountability, has consistently praised Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to transparency and his efforts to transform Ghana’s economy.

In his endorsement, Bentil highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s achievements, including his role in implementing the mobile money interoperability system, which has revolutionized Ghana’s financial landscape.

Bentil also contrasted Dr. Bawumia’s leadership style with that of former President John Mahama, who is also contesting the presidential election. Bentil argued that Dr. Bawumia has demonstrated a stronger commitment to fighting corruption and promoting good governance, whereas Mahama’s administration was marred by corruption scandals and economic mismanagement.

In addition, Bentil praised Dr. Bawumia’s vision for Ghana’s future, which is centered on transforming the country into a digital economy.

Bentil argued that this vision is more compelling than Mahama’s promise to return to the past, which he characterized as a recipe for disaster.

Bentil’s endorsement of Dr. Bawumia is significant, given his reputation as a policy analyst and his influence in Ghanaian politics.

His endorsement is likely to boost Dr. Bawumia’s campaign and reinforce his message of transformation and good governance.

Below is his full statement:

Kofi Bentil writes:

THE TIME HAS COME. DO YOUR PART. DO IT WELL.

We all must rise and play our part in moving Ghana forward.

We must be motivated by lofty ideals and dreams of a better Ghana not small thinking and fear.

We must make choices for the future, not resign ourselves to small thinking and weak ideas.

We must encourage those who show great promise and not retreat to a past we rejected.

SPEAK UP, STICK TO PRINCIPLE.

I remember the mess in the previous NDC government and spoke against it! It was not pleasant but I swam against the tide to the annoyance of many in power! I stood with the principles I believed in.

Despite my active support for their election, I saw some of the policies of the new government were bad so regardless that I supported them, I was the most vocal critic of the BAD Policies. When I see bad I will always speak up. I have lived that principle all my life.

In the first term of this government when they allowed the EMT to function and senior men like Osafo Maafo and the VP who was chair, to do their work, and took their advise, the economy did well and NPP won a second term!!!

Then we all saw the mess after Covid when good advise was pushed aside and even the EMT was sidelined! A series of bad policies like excessive borrowing and E-Levy were implemented. THERE ALSO I SPOKE OUT more than most !!!

in all my public advocacy since I was a student leader in 1991, I have always spoken up against what is wrong but I don’t only complain, I make suggestions, I research possible solutions and also propose them alongside my criticism, everyone knows what I’ve done together with my brothers in ImaniAfrica.

LOOK OUT FOR SOLUTIONS AND GREAT LEADERS

I also look out for shining stars and upright leaders, which is why I have identified for myself 2 people in NDC who I will back if ever and whenever they decide to run for President.

Unless they change, I will support them against anyone because I have observed them for abut 10 years now, and they have what Ghana Needs!!

I don’t care what party they belong to, when the time comes I will support them for God and country sake!!

Dr Bawumia was thrust on us all as an unknown political quantity, and we all saw him transform from a Banker and Academic into the most formidable politician who can be credited with pushing Nana Addo into victory with his effective campaigning.

In government I particularly started observing him closely and noticed a number of things:

1. He worked harder than ANYONE in NPP!

2. When others were serving themselves and chasing deals and property, Dr. Bawumia focused on what was good for Ghana. Always.

3. He avoided the corruption others were running to! He even cancelled bad deals like the interoperability deal which was overvalued by over ONE BILLION DOLLARS! other politicians would have gone for a cut of several hundred million and allowed the loot to go on! He cancelled it! and still delivered interoperability with a far smaller cost to the nation, today we all benefit immensely from mobile money interoperability which allows transfers across networks!!

4. He avoided people who were tainted with corruption. I watched Dr Bawumia consciously steer away from controversial personalities and all appearance of corruption. He made sure he won’t be found with or near them, and remained clean.

5. even after he had been sidelined in the management of the economy he fought for changes to some of the policies he was not happy with such as elevy (which hes promised to abolish), and I observed him fight to get crucial transformational projects done and saw him fight all manner of other battles within his own government to see crucial things implemented even when there were many who were cutting deals and putting blocks in his way.

He didn’t participate in the corruption but worked to have the projects done. Today we see many of those projects come into fruition and Ghana will benefit from them regardless of who wins this election.

I therefore have been vocal against what is wrong but have also been vocal in saying who I find to be the best person to run the country.

THE CHOICES ARE NOT SAME, ONE IS BETTER

I have said and repeat that given a choice between Dr Bawumia and fmr Prez. John Mahama. I am fortified in my assurance that Dr Bawumia is light years a better choice than fmr Prez John Mahama, and i stand by that today. Regardless of what happens, I believe time has proven me right, and time will uphold this view.

Many people did not know some of the details known today at the time I made those statements. I am glad that over time some of what I know has become public after the intense scrutiny on Dr Bawumia.

A. NO NONE HAS BEEN ABLE TO BRING UP CREDIBLE CORRUPTION CHARGES AGAINST DMB

B. EVERYONE HAS SEEN THE MANY GOOD WORKS AND PROJECTS DMB CHAMPIONED WITHIN THIS GOVERNMENT.

C. SOME PEOPLE HAVE COME TO MY POSITION AND NOW UNDERSTAND WHY I SINGLED OUT DR BAWUMIA AS THE BEST CANDIDATE EVEN IF I DIDNT AGREE WITH EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED IN THIS GOVERNMENT.

VINDICATION LIES IN THE WOMB OF TIME

In these last days I simply want to say I stand vindicated and I am happy I took the stance I took way ahead of time.

I have been proven right that this man Dr Bawumia even under the brightest light of political and personal scrutiny has proven to be an upright person and politician who focuses on delivering transformational and future-ready change from Game-changers like GhanaCard to Electric Busses. And has supported his government to deliver some very great things like 8 interchanges. Hundreds of other projects. In 8 years despite the challenges and disruptions of a global pandemic never seen in over 100 years!!

No government is perfect. There is good and bad in all of them. So whenever we are called upon to choose our leaders we should look for the better of the lot. In this case JM or DMB.

I took a stand and I am still more than assured that it was the right stand. Time has proven that no matter what happens my support and confidence in DMB was not misplaced.

MAKE CHOICES YOU CAN LIVE WITH

Some of us don’t live or die by politics so whatever happens we will keep doing what we do, but we live with our choices and I am happy with mine.

I will vote for Dr Bawumia to push Ghana forward.

I have no dissonance in my mind that he is the right choice.

He is the forward looking candidate who seeks to educate all our youth and set them up in a digital future instead of repeat the tired and failed old ideas of backyard farming which has been tried and failed since Kutu Acheampong times!!

I prefer to push our youth to aim high and connect into the global digital economy of the future instead of pushing them to substandard achievements! Like backyard farming! If our future is in farming it should be in large scale commercial farming!!

I will always choose leaders who look up and see possibilities instead of those who look down and suggest to others what they won’t suggest to their children.

Dr Bawumia has proven under scrutiny that he is the best choice for our youth and for our country. I will vote for him.

I believe he has earned your vote and if you vote for him you will be voting for a better future for yourself and Ghana.

You will be endorsing the brighter vision for Ghana of beautiful roads and modern facilities, not old ideas and weak programmes.

Whatever happens, endeavour to be on the right side of progress. Vote for a brighter future. Only one candidate offers that, Dr Mahmoud Bawumia.

He has proven to be selfless. He has proven to be incorruptible. He has proven to have the better ideas. And the better capability to succeed even under pressure.

BOTH HAVE BEEN TRIED. BUT ONE HAD MORE CHANCE THAN THE OTHER AND FAILED.

Remember He has never been President. But even under great odds he has proven to be the best Vice President we have had he has earned his promotion.

If they tell you DMB should have implemented his ideas and plans as VP today, remind them that Fmr. President John Mahama has been a deputy minister, minister, Vice President, President, he has been the longest serving politicians with executive power, yet was not able to do the things he is promising today.

Whenever he tried even his poultry farm ideas the SADA fowls vanished.

VOTE FOR THE FUTURE NOT THE PAST. GO FORWARD

Let us give the power to the fresher younger stronger more visionary and better performing Dr. Bawumia.

Even if you’re still not sure. Remember. It is better to go forward than backward. If you have to make a choice choose to go forward, even if you make a mistake going forward everyone will understand that it’s better than going backward. go forward!!! Not backward!!!

God bless and keep us all and Give Ghana the best choice in the election. I believe the best is DMB.

#ItIsPossible

–BY Daniel Bampoe