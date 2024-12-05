NDC Will Sell Ghana, If You Vote For Us – Mahama

In a shocking revelation, former President John Mahama has inadvertently confessed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will “sell Ghana” if voted into power.

This startling admission was made during a party rally in Kumasi, where Mahama addressed supporters in the local Twi language.

“They say they have done well so we should praise them, but let me tell you, should Ghanaians make a mistake and vote for NDC, I bet you. You will one day hear that they have sold Ghana, so everyone should carry his bag and leave,” Mahama said.

John Mahama’s comments, initially intended to criticize the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) economic management, took an unexpected turn when he warned that a vote for the NDC would ultimately lead to the collapse of the economy, forcing ordinary citizens to flee the country.

“If you see how they are desperate, grabbing properties, it will shock you,” Mahama added, highlighting the NDC’s alleged desperation for power.

John Mahama’s slip of the tongue has raised concerns about the NDC’s true intentions and their ability to manage the economy effectively.

Ghanaians will recall that the NDC’s mismanagement of the economy was a key factor in their loss of the 2016 presidential election.

Under John Mahama’s leadership, the NDC was criticized for its handling of the economy, which was plagued by high inflation, a large budget deficit, and a decline in economic growth.

The NDC’s failure to address these economic challenges ultimately led to their defeat in the 2016 elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe