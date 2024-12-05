Former CAC Leader Endorses Bawumia: ‘He’s a Great Unifier, The Kind Of Leader Ghana Needs Now’

Apostle Dr. Stephen Kwame Amoani

In a glowing endorsement, Apostle Dr. Stephen Kwame Amoani, former Chairman of Christ Apostolic Church International, has thrown his weight behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a great unifier who embodies the values of peace and development.

Apostle Amoani, who has known Dr. Bawumia since 2015, revealed that the Vice President had always demonstrated a deep love for humanity and the Christian Community.

His endorsement is coming at the time some Christian leaders are ganging up against the NPP flagbearer citing his faith.

“Dr. Bawumia had no intention of becoming president when we first met, but his love for humanity and the Christian community was evident even then,” Apostle Amoani disclosed.

In a video going viral, the respected Apostle praised Dr. Bawumia’s tireless efforts to promote peace and development in Ghana.

“For eight years, Dr. Bawumia has been instrumental in organizing events that bring together leaders of different faiths to break the Muslim fast, iftar, and pray for the peace and development of our nation,” Apostle Amoani noted.

Apostle Amoani’s endorsement of Dr. Bawumia is a significant boost to the Vice President’s presidential ambitions.

Dr. Bawumia’s vision for Ghana is built around four core pillars: fostering national cohesion and social harmony, creating sustainable jobs with meaningful pay, propelling Ghana into the global digital revolution, and ensuring a safe and prosperous future for all Ghanaians.

As Ghana prepares to go to the polls on December 7, Apostle Amoani urged citizens to vote for Dr. Bawumia, citing his exceptional leadership qualities and commitment to peace and development.

“Dr. Bawumia is the kind of person our nation needs now. He can bring us all together to build and develop our country,” Apostle Amoani concluded.

Apostle Amoani’s endorsement is the latest in a series of high-profile endorsements for Dr. Bawumia.

The Vice President has been crisscrossing the country, campaigning on a message of unity, development, and progress.

Watch the video below:

-BY Daniel Bampoe