Mornah Takes PNC To Support Mahama After Disqualification

Bernard Monarh

In a significant development, the People’s National Convention (PNC) has officially endorsed John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the upcoming December elections.

This move comes after the Electoral Commission disqualifies PNC’s presidential candidate, Bernard Monarh, due to irregularities in his nomination forms.

The PNC’s decision to back Mahama is a confirmation of a link between Mornah and the NDC.

At a rally in Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region, PNC leader Mr. Monarch urged the party’s youth and supporters to vote for John Mahama, citing his vision for the country’s recovery.

“We are all here to support Mahama to win the elections. There’s work to do, and Ghana needs us. So let’s unite and vote for Mahama to ensure the country’s development,” he said.

This endorsement is not the first time the PNC has shown support for Mahama. In the past, the party has worked closely with the NDC on various initiatives, and their shared commitment to social democracy has created a strong bond between them.

The PNC’s decision to endorse Mahama is also a strategic move, given the party’s limited resources and manpower.

By throwing their weight behind Mahama, the PNC is ensuring that their supporters’ votes count and that their voice is heard in the upcoming elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe