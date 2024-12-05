President Akufo-Addo Commissions Agenda 111 Hospitals

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is today December 5, 2024, taken another significant step toward reshaping Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure as he commissions three hospitals under government’s Agenda 111 priority hospital projects.

The event will take place concurrently at three locations, Trede and Kokoben in the Ashanti Region, where the President himself will officiate, and in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, where the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, will represent him.

The commissioning marks the beginning of the rollout of completed Agenda 111 facilities, with additional hospitals scheduled to be opened on a monthly basis in the coming months. This signals the near-completion of a transformative initiative aimed at addressing Ghana’s long-standing healthcare infrastructure challenges and ensuring access to quality medical care across the country.

The Agenda 111 project, announced by President in August 2020, was conceived as part of his government’s response to the gaps in healthcare delivery exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project seeks to construct 111 health facilities, including 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialized mental health hospitals, and the redevelopment of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Speaking during the announcement, President Akufo-Addo described the initiative as “the largest investment in healthcare infrastructure in Ghana’s history.” He underscored its potential to not only bridge geographical disparities in healthcare access but also to boost local economies through job creation during and after construction.

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare who has overseen the construction of the hospitals in brief interview with journalists reiterated the project’s importance, stating, “Agenda 111 is a critical step towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Ghana. It will ensure that no Ghanaian has to travel more than 30 minutes to access quality healthcare.”

Since its launch, government has made significant strides in mobilizing resources and ensuring the successful execution of the project. Initial delays caused by the pandemic and challenges with land acquisition were addressed through close collaboration with local assemblies, traditional authorities, and private contractors.

The government allocated $100 million as seed capital for the project and worked with local contractors and consultants to expedite construction. As of late 2024, nearly all 111 projects are at various stages of completion, with over 40 facilities to be fully operational by first quarter next year.

President Akufo-Addo, during an inspection tour of some Agenda 111 sites earlier this year, emphasized the project’s role in strengthening Ghana’s healthcare system. “These hospitals are not just buildings, they represent a commitment to ensuring that every Ghanaian, regardless of location, has access to quality healthcare.”

He said these new facilities are equipped with modern medical technology, fully furnished wards, outpatient departments, maternity units, and staff accommodations. They are expected to significantly reduce pressure on existing hospitals and improve healthcare outcomes in the regions.

The government has also prioritized training and recruitment to ensure that the new facilities are adequately staffed. Partnerships with healthcare training institutions and international agencies have been fostered to provide specialized training for medical personnel.

With the first set of hospitals ready to serve their communities, Ghanaians can anticipate the monthly commissioning of additional facilities in other districts.

This Dr. Nsiah Asare said government remains committed to completing the remaining hospitals by the end of 2025.