EC To Address Media On Regular Basis

Samuel Tettey

As Ghana prepares to head to the polls on December 7, the Electoral Commission (EC) is taking steps to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the electoral process.

In a move to keep the public informed, the EC has announced that it will hold regular media briefings on Election Day, providing timely updates and addressing any concerns or issues that may arise.

The first briefing is scheduled for 9:00 am on December 7, with subsequent briefings at 12:00 noon, 3:00 pm, and 6:00 pm.

From 9:00 pm onwards, the Commission will provide additional briefings as results are received from various regions.

Each session will last no more than 30 minutes, and media personnel with accreditation cards for the National Collation Centre are invited to cover these briefings.

This move is a significant step forward in promoting transparency and accountability in Ghana’s electoral process.

The EC’s commitment to delivering fair, transparent, credible, and peaceful elections is evident in its efforts to engage with the media and the public.

By providing regular updates and addressing concerns, the EC is helping to build trust and confidence in the electoral process.

The EC’s decision to hold regular media briefings is also a response to the growing demand for transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

In recent years, there have been concerns about the credibility of the electoral process, and the EC’s efforts to address these concerns are a welcome development.

Samuel Tettey, Deputy EC Chairman, Operations, emphasized the importance of verifying election-related reports with the Commission to avoid the spread of unverified information.

He also noted that the Commission remains committed to delivering fair, transparent, credible, and peaceful elections and looks forward to working with the media to bring the electoral process to the citizens’ doorstep.

The EC’s toll-free number, 0800 324 324, will also be available for the public to seek clarifications during this period.

This is a significant move, as it provides an opportunity for citizens to engage with the EC and seek answers to their questions.

-BY Daniel Bampoe