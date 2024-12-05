Mahama Fumbles On 24-Hour Economy Again

John Dramani Mahama

In a recent interview with BBC’s Thomas Naadi, former President John Dramani Mahama struggled to provide a clear answer on the cost of implementing a 24-hour economy, a key policy promise of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

When asked about the estimated cost, John Mahama replied, “You can’t put a cost on it immediately. A 24-hour economy is not an event; it’s a process.”

This response has raised eyebrows, as it appears to be another instance of the NDC’s inconsistent explanation of their 24-hour economy policy.

John Mahama’s statement suggests that the policy is a gradual process, rather than a specific event with a clear timeline and budget.

However, this contradicts previous statements made by the NDC, which implied that the policy would be implemented quickly and efficiently.

According to the NDC’s manifesto, the party plans to publish a blueprint for the implementation of the 24-hour economy strategy upon assuming office.

However, the manifesto does not provide a clear estimate of the costs involved or a detailed timeline for implementation.

John Mahama’s response also raises questions about the NDC’s understanding of the complexities involved in implementing a 24-hour economy.

As he noted, “You are thinking about it as if we’ll wake up overnight, and as soon as I’m sworn in, the 24-hour economy will be operational.”

This statement suggests that the NDC may be underestimating the challenges involved in implementing such a policy.

The 24-hour economy policy has been a key plank of the NDC’s campaign, with John Mahama promising to transform Ghana’s economy and create new opportunities for businesses and individuals.

However, the party’s inconsistent explanation of the policy has raised concerns about their ability to deliver on their promises.

-BY Daniel Bampoe