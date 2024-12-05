Black Stars Preaches Peace…Ahead Of Elections

Black Stars players have joined calls for a peaceful voting process as the country prepares for the December 7 general election.

The election will see Ghanaians casting their votes to elect the next President and parliamentary representatives.

In this critical moment, key national team players, including stand-in captain Mohammed Kudus, Gideon Mensah, Razak Simpson, Isaac Afful, and Kingsley Schindler, have urged citizens to avoid violence and embrace unity.

“I’m here to urge for a peaceful election,” Kudus stated. “We are all one in the country before and after elections. I wish you all well and have peaceful elections,” he added.

Gideon Mensah also emphasised the significance of elections in fostering democracy. “The election presents the citizens the opportunity to shape the country as they want it. I urge everybody to exercise patience and peace and also value each and everyone’s opinion, and let’s keep going.”

The Black Stars are set to return to action in March 2025 as they continue their campaign in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, their messages of peace serve as a timely reminder of the importance of unity and collaboration during the election period.